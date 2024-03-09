WTC points table 2024: Will AUS vs NZ impact India's standing at No. 1 spot?
WTC points table 2024: ndia clinched the India vs England Test series 2024 by 4-1, strengthening their position at the top of World Test Championship table
WTC points table 2024: India decimated England on Saturday to clean up the hosts in just 3 days and win the final Test match by 64 runs and one inning. With the victory at Dharamshala, India clinched the India vs England Test series 2024 by 4-1, strengthening their position at the top of the World Test Championship points table. But, the second and third-ranked teams are also playing a Test series and fans are wondering if the results of the AUS vs NZ Test match will impact India's standing at the No. 1 spot.