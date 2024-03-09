WTC points table 2024: Will AUS vs NZ impact India's standing at No. 1 spot?

WTC points table 2024: India decimated England on Saturday to clean up the hosts in just 3 days and win the final Test match by 64 runs and one inning. With the victory at Dharamshala, India clinched the India vs England Test series 2024 by 4-1, strengthening their position at the top of the World Test Championship points table. But, the second and third-ranked teams are also playing a Test series and fans are wondering if the results of the AUS vs NZ Test match will impact India's standing at the No. 1 spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India rose to the number 1 spot on the WTC points table 2024 before the Dharamshala Test. The promotion to the top rank was backed by strong victories against England in Vizag and Rajkot. Earlier, the two-time WTC finalists defeated West Indies in the Test series and leveled up the South Africa Test series 1-1.

How AUS vs NZ will change the WTC points table? Australia and New Zealand are in the middle of their second Test match and its results have the potential to make changes in the WTC points table 2024. India has a PCT of 68.15 as it won 6 matches out of the 9 so far, while New Zealand is ranked number two with 60 PCT and Australia number three with a PCT of 59.09. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In case New Zealand wins the second Test match, its PCT will jump to 66.67, on the other hand, a win for Australia will boost its PCT to 62.

It means India's position at the top of the WTC points table 2024 is safe for the moment and New Zealand (if it wins) will be a close second on the list. Interestingly, India lost the WTC title against New Zealand in 2021 and against Australia in 2023.

By the end of Day 2, New Zealand is leading in the second Test match by 40 runs and has lost two wickets in its second innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!