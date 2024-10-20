WTC points table 2024: Where do India stand after loss against New Zealand in Bengaluru Test?

WTC points table 2024: India suffered an 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the first Test, ending a strong streak in the ICC World Test Championship. Let's see where India stand after the loss.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Oct 2024, 04:32 PM IST
WTC points table 2024: Where do India stand after loss against New Zealand in Bengaluru Test? (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
WTC points table 2024: Where do India stand after loss against New Zealand in Bengaluru Test? (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

WTC points table 2024: The first Test match between India and New Zealand ended in favour of the visitors. India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the match that started on October 16. It marked a rare setback for the Indian cricket team, having an impressive streak in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) so far. Let’s take a look at WTC points table.

India's overall record in the 2023-2025 WTC cycle includes 12 matches, out of which they have won 8, lost 3 and drawn 1, earning them 98 points and a win percentage of 68.06%. Despite today's loss, India remain at the top of the table.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma breaks silence on first Test defeat against New Zealand, says THIS

New Zealand, ranked fourth with a win percentage of 44.44%, secured a win after several losses earlier in the year, including defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia. However, New Zealand's win today adds vital points to their WTC tally and boosts their overall standing in the championship.

Before this win, New Zealand had 4 wins from 9 matches, but this recent victory will likely improve their position as the series progresses.

Australia remain in second place, trailing India closely with 90 points and a win percentage of 62.50%. Sri Lanka hold third place, with 5 wins and a win percentage of 55.56%.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma ‘forgets’ again: Check out the hilarious video

India's next Test matches will be crucial as they look to maintain their top spot while New Zealand will aim to build momentum from this victory and climb higher in the WTC rankings.

WTC top performers

In the batting department, England’s Joe Root leads with a massive 1,712 runs from 32 innings, averaging 59.03. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal follows with 1,265 runs in 22 innings at an average of 60.23. Ben Duckett of England is third, scoring 1,226 runs across 33 innings with an average of 38.31.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Ashwin to regain No 1 spot in Test bowling rankings

In bowling, India's Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list with 54 wickets in 21 innings, averaging 22.64. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is close behind with 51 wickets in 21 innings at a better average of 20.45. Another Australian, Pat Cummins, ranks third with 48 wickets from 23 innings and an average of 26.20.

Disclosure: Data from ESPNcricinfo

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWTC points table 2024: Where do India stand after loss against New Zealand in Bengaluru Test?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.00430.00
      Chennai
      79,441.00430.00
      Delhi
      79,593.00430.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.00430.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.