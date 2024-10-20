WTC points table 2024: Where do India stand after loss against New Zealand in Bengaluru Test?

WTC points table 2024: The first Test match between India and New Zealand ended in favour of the visitors. India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the match that started on October 16. It marked a rare setback for the Indian cricket team, having an impressive streak in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) so far. Let’s take a look at WTC points table.

India's overall record in the 2023-2025 WTC cycle includes 12 matches, out of which they have won 8, lost 3 and drawn 1, earning them 98 points and a win percentage of 68.06%. Despite today's loss, India remain at the top of the table.

New Zealand, ranked fourth with a win percentage of 44.44%, secured a win after several losses earlier in the year, including defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia. However, New Zealand's win today adds vital points to their WTC tally and boosts their overall standing in the championship.

Before this win, New Zealand had 4 wins from 9 matches, but this recent victory will likely improve their position as the series progresses.

Australia remain in second place, trailing India closely with 90 points and a win percentage of 62.50%. Sri Lanka hold third place, with 5 wins and a win percentage of 55.56%.

India's next Test matches will be crucial as they look to maintain their top spot while New Zealand will aim to build momentum from this victory and climb higher in the WTC rankings.

WTC top performers In the batting department, England’s Joe Root leads with a massive 1,712 runs from 32 innings, averaging 59.03. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal follows with 1,265 runs in 22 innings at an average of 60.23. Ben Duckett of England is third, scoring 1,226 runs across 33 innings with an average of 38.31.

In bowling, India's Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list with 54 wickets in 21 innings, averaging 22.64. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is close behind with 51 wickets in 21 innings at a better average of 20.45. Another Australian, Pat Cummins, ranks third with 48 wickets from 23 innings and an average of 26.20.