WTC Points table 2025-27 updated after New Zealand vs West Indies Test series; Where do teams stand after NZ's 2-0 win?

A massive 323-run win over West Indies in the third Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui took New Zealand to the second spot in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table on Monday. Australia continue to lead the charts with six wins in as many matches after their win over England in the third Ashes Test on Sunday.

Playing their first Test series in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, West Indies' valiant effort with the bat on the final day forced a draw against New Zealand. The Kiwis bounced back in the next two games, winning by handsome margins. New Zealand won the second Test by nine wickets.

Before the start of the third Test between New Zealand and West Indies, the Kiwis were placed fourth in the standings. Following the win at Bay Oval, New Zealand amassed 28 of possible 36 points and displaced South Africa and Sri Lanka to third and fourth spots respectively.

Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after NZ vs WI

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draw Points Penalty PCT% 1. Australia 6 6 0 0 72 0 100.00 2. New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 0 77.78 3. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 0 75.00 4. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 0 66.67 5. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 0 50.00 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 0 48.15 7. England 8 2 5 1 26 2 27.08 8. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 0 16.67 9. West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 0 4.17

With two wins and a draw, New Zealand stand second with a PCT of 77.78%. Australia sit on top with 100% PCT. South Africa now have 75% PCT while Sri Lanka accumulated 66.67% in their two games so far. Pakistan (50%) are fifth while India sit sixth with 48.15%.

After a whitewash to South Africa at home, India remain at sixth while England are placed seventh after their fifth loss in eight matches. Bangladesh (16.67% PCT) and West Indies (4.76% PCT) round off the table at eighth and ninth positions.

What's next in WTC 2025-27 cycle? England and Australia will play the final Test of 2025, in the fourth game of the ongoing Ashes series, followed by the fifth and final game in the New Year, starting from January 4. Post that, there is a gap of five months as the world cricket will be busy with the T20 World Cup 2026 (starting in February) and the Indian Premier League (from March to May).