WTC points table after BAN vs WI 1st Test: India move up to fourth as Bangladesh drop to fifth after eight-wicket defeat

India have moved up to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings after Bangladesh’s eight-wicket defeat to West Indies in the first Test in Mirpur. The result has pushed Bangladesh down to fifth and given India a clearer buffer in the race for a top-two finish.

How Bangladesh’s loss lifts India West Indies bowled Bangladesh out for 142 on the final day before chasing down a target of 170 with eight wickets in hand. Roston Chase’s 5 for 36 was the standout bowling effort. The defeat cost Bangladesh points percentage and dropped them from fourth to fifth in the table.

India, who have played 11 matches, now sit on 51.52 per cent (five wins, two draws, four losses, 68 points). Bangladesh are on 47.62 per cent from seven matches (three wins, one draw, three losses, 40 points). The gap of nearly four percentage points gives India breathing room ahead of their remaining fixtures in the 2025-27 cycle.

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Updated WTC standings The top nine after the Mirpur result read:

1. Australia: 75.00 per cent (12 matches, 108 points)

2. New Zealand: 72.22 per cent (6 matches, 52 points)

3. South Africa: 66.67 per cent (6 matches, 48 points)

4. India: 51.52 per cent (11 matches, 68 points)

5. Bangladesh: 47.62 per cent (7 matches, 40 points)

6. England: 38.54 per cent (16 matches, 74 points)

7. Sri Lanka: 33.33 per cent (6 matches, 24 points)

8. West Indies: 26.92 per cent (13 matches, 42 points)

9. Pakistan: 4.63 per cent (9 matches, 5 points)

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa remain well clear at the top. India’s rise to fourth, however, is significant because it places them ahead of a direct rival and improves their mathematical position for a final berth.

What the WTC points table means for India With more matches still to play than several sides above them, India control much of their own destiny. A strong showing in upcoming Tests can further widen the gap over Bangladesh and keep pressure on England and Sri Lanka. The Mirpur result has removed an immediate threat from below and reduced the chance of Bangladesh overtaking India in the short term.

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West Indies remain eighth despite the win, so the points they collected do not immediately affect India’s ranking. For the Indian team, the key takeaway is simple: a rival’s home defeat has strengthened their standing without them having to take the field.