WTC points table after BAN vs WI 1st Test: India move up to fourth as Bangladesh drop to fifth after eight-wicket defeat

India have moved up to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings after Bangladesh’s eight-wicket defeat to West Indies in the first Test in Mirpur. The result has pushed Bangladesh down to fifth and given India a clearer buffer in the race for a top-two finish.

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How Bangladesh’s loss lifts India West Indies bowled Bangladesh out for 142 on the final day before chasing down a target of 170 with eight wickets in hand. Roston Chase’s 5 for 36 was the standout bowling effort. The defeat cost Bangladesh points percentage and dropped them from fourth to fifth in the table.

India, who have played 11 matches, now sit on 51.52 per cent (five wins, two draws, four losses, 68 points). Bangladesh are on 47.62 per cent from seven matches (three wins, one draw, three losses, 40 points). The gap of nearly four percentage points gives India breathing room ahead of their remaining fixtures in the 2025-27 cycle.

Also Read | Atherton speaks on why Test matches worldwide finish quickly in WTC era

Updated WTC standings The top nine after the Mirpur result read:

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1. Australia: 75.00 per cent (12 matches, 108 points)

2. New Zealand: 72.22 per cent (6 matches, 52 points)

3. South Africa: 66.67 per cent (6 matches, 48 points)

4. India: 51.52 per cent (11 matches, 68 points)

5. Bangladesh: 47.62 per cent (7 matches, 40 points)

6. England: 38.54 per cent (16 matches, 74 points)

7. Sri Lanka: 33.33 per cent (6 matches, 24 points)

8. West Indies: 26.92 per cent (13 matches, 42 points)

9. Pakistan: 4.63 per cent (9 matches, 5 points)

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa remain well clear at the top. India’s rise to fourth, however, is significant because it places them ahead of a direct rival and improves their mathematical position for a final berth.

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What the WTC points table means for India With more matches still to play than several sides above them, India control much of their own destiny. A strong showing in upcoming Tests can further widen the gap over Bangladesh and keep pressure on England and Sri Lanka. The Mirpur result has removed an immediate threat from below and reduced the chance of Bangladesh overtaking India in the short term.

Also Read | ICC men player ranking update: Abhishek Sharma reclaims T20I batting crown

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West Indies remain eighth despite the win, so the points they collected do not immediately affect India’s ranking. For the Indian team, the key takeaway is simple: a rival’s home defeat has strengthened their standing without them having to take the field.

The second Test of the Bangladesh-West Indies series begins in Sylhet on 5 November. Another Bangladesh loss would push them further down and solidify India’s fourth place heading into the next phase of the championship.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.