India's hopes of securing a victory in the opening Test against New Zealand ended after the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve finished in a draw. This was after the hosts produced a determined batting performance on the fifth and final day of the first Test on Monday.

New Zealand finished their second innings at 239/5, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips remaining unbeaten when the two teams agreed to end the contest. The hosts were still 113 runs behind India, but their resistance ensured that India could not seal the victory. Had India won the match, it would have been their first Test victory on New Zealand soil since 2009.

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 174 deliveries, while Phillips scored 26 not out from 92 balls. The pair added an unbeaten 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket to secure the draw. The result leaves the two-match Test series level at 0-0.

Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna give India hope India began the final day needing eight wickets after New Zealand reached 119/2 at stumps on day four.

The visitors made early inroads on Monday, dismissing Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra during the morning session.

Conway departed for 65 after adding 72 runs for the third wicket with Ravindra. Washington Sundar provided the breakthrough, with Rishabh Pant completing the catch behind the stumps.

Prasidh Krishna then dismissed Ravindra for 37. The left-hander edged a delivery towards KL Rahul, who completed the catch at second slip.

New Zealand went into lunch at 157/4, with Tom Blundell and Mitchell at the crease. India took two wickets during the morning session to keep their hopes of a victory alive.

Anshul Kamboj strikes, but New Zealand resist India continued searching for wickets after lunch, with Blundell becoming their fifth victim.

The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter scored 15 off 54 deliveries before edging towards Pant. India successfully reviewed the on-field not-out decision to secure the dismissal, which was eventually overturned.

However, the breakthrough did not trigger a collapse. Mitchell and Phillips came together and concentrated on defending India's bowling attack rather than looking for quick runs.

The pair added a 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket without taking unnecessary risks, reaching 206/5 at tea. Mitchell was unbeaten on 24, while Phillips had scored 19.

India's bowlers continued to operate with patience, but the batting-friendly conditions at the Basin Reserve made it increasingly difficult for the visitors to force a result.

Where India and New Zealand are in WTC standings India remained in fourth place in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) standings following the draw, with their points percentage (PCT) slipping to 50. India have so far won five of the 12 matches played, lost four and drawn three, and have 72 points. The standings in the WTC are not decided by points, but by PCT.

New Zealand slipped to third place in the WTC standings and have a PCT of 66.67, with Australia overtaking them for second place currently.

Updated WTC standings after IND vs NZ 1st Test

Rank Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Points deductions No Result Points PCT 1 South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 0 72 75.00 2 Australia 13 9 4 0 0 0 108 69.23 3 New Zealand 7 4 1 2 0 0 56 66.67 4 India 12 5 4 3 0 0 72 50.00 5 Bangladesh 9 3 4 2 0 0 44 40.74 6 England 16 7 8 1 14 0 74 38.54 7 West Indies 14 3 8 3 2 0 46 27.38 8 Sri Lanka 8 1 3 4 15 0 13 13.54 9 Pakistan 11 3 7 1 24 0 16 12.12