Simon Harmer's six-wicket haul on the final day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Johannesburg took the Proteas to the top of the latest World Test championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table, displacing New Zealand at the top. Riding on Harmer's fiery bowling, South Africa were set a target of 12 runs with more than half of day's play left.
The home team reached the target in just 1.3 overs, losing the wicket of Marques Ackerman in the chase. Batting first, Bangladesh rode on centuries from Towhid Hridoy (137) and Litton Das (120) in the first innings to post a commendable 400 all out.
In reply, Ackerman (157), Temba Bavuma (68 not out), Kagiso Rabada (72) and Zubayr Hamza (83) take South Africa to 557 all out, thus taking a 157-run lead. Bangladesh were expected to play a similar kind of a second innings like in the first, but succumbed in front of Harmer.
Playing just his 18th Test match in 11 years, Harmer went through the Bangladesh batting, picking up six wickets at the expense of 51 runs while Rabada took three wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 168, leaving South Africa only 12 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.
Resuming on 100/5 at the Wanderers, Bangladesh's lower-order batters couldn't handle the off-spin of Harmer, who took four of the remaining five wickets. Victory was achieved a minute before lunch but only after opener Ackerman was dismissed first ball.
The win helped South Africa displace the Kiwis, who are hosting India in a two-match Test series currently, at the top of the WTC 2025-27 standings. This was South Africa's sixth win out of eight matches in the ongoing WTC cycle and bettered their PCT from 71.43 to 75.00. New Zealand dropped to second with a PCT of 72.22.
Australia (69.23) and India (51.52) take the third and fourth spots respectively. It must be noted the WTC standings depend on the PCT of the teams, rather than the points, which is used universally.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|Tie
|Points
|PCT
|1
|South Africa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|72
|75.00
|2
|New zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|3
|Australia
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|108
|69.23
|4
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|68
|51.52
|5
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|44
|40.74
|6
|England
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|74
|38.54
|7
|West Indies (E)
|14
|3
|8
|3
|0
|46
|27.38
|8
|Sri Lanka
|7
|1
|2
|4
|0
|13
|15.48
|9
|Pakistan (E)
|10
|2
|7
|1
|0
|4
|3.33
The second Test is at Centurion starting on Monday, and South Africa will head into it atop the points table in the World Test Championship for 2025-27. South Africa have now won 16 of their last 18 Tests and are top of the ICC Test team rankings. They are also the reigning Test champions.