Simon Harmer's six-wicket haul on the final day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Johannesburg took the Proteas to the top of the latest World Test championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table, displacing New Zealand at the top. Riding on Harmer's fiery bowling, South Africa were set a target of 12 runs with more than half of day's play left.

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The home team reached the target in just 1.3 overs, losing the wicket of Marques Ackerman in the chase. Batting first, Bangladesh rode on centuries from Towhid Hridoy (137) and Litton Das (120) in the first innings to post a commendable 400 all out.

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In reply, Ackerman (157), Temba Bavuma (68 not out), Kagiso Rabada (72) and Zubayr Hamza (83) take South Africa to 557 all out, thus taking a 157-run lead. Bangladesh were expected to play a similar kind of a second innings like in the first, but succumbed in front of Harmer.

Playing just his 18th Test match in 11 years, Harmer went through the Bangladesh batting, picking up six wickets at the expense of 51 runs while Rabada took three wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 168, leaving South Africa only 12 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.

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Resuming on 100/5 at the Wanderers, Bangladesh's lower-order batters couldn't handle the off-spin of Harmer, who took four of the remaining five wickets. Victory was achieved a minute before lunch but only after opener Ackerman was dismissed first ball.

South Africa displace New Zealand The win helped South Africa displace the Kiwis, who are hosting India in a two-match Test series currently, at the top of the WTC 2025-27 standings. This was South Africa's sixth win out of eight matches in the ongoing WTC cycle and bettered their PCT from 71.43 to 75.00. New Zealand dropped to second with a PCT of 72.22.

Australia (69.23) and India (51.52) take the third and fourth spots respectively. It must be noted the WTC standings depend on the PCT of the teams, rather than the points, which is used universally.

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WTC 2025-27 points table after SA vs BAN

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Draw Tie Points PCT 1 South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 72 75.00 2 New zealand 6 4 1 1 0 52 72.22 3 Australia 13 9 4 0 0 108 69.23 4 India 11 5 4 2 0 68 51.52 5 Bangladesh 9 3 4 2 0 44 40.74 6 England 16 7 8 1 0 74 38.54 7 West Indies (E) 14 3 8 3 0 46 27.38 8 Sri Lanka 7 1 2 4 0 13 15.48 9 Pakistan (E) 10 2 7 1 0 4 3.33

Also Read | WTC points table after BAN vs WI 1st Test: India move up as Bangladesh slip

The second Test is at Centurion starting on Monday, and South Africa will head into it atop the points table in the World Test Championship for 2025-27. South Africa have now won 16 of their last 18 Tests and are top of the ICC Test team rankings. They are also the reigning Test champions.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in