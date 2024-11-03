WTC Points Table: India lose top spot after whitewash against New Zealand; Can Rohit Sharma’s men qualify for final?

India dropped to second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand. Australia rise to top.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and head coach Gautam Gambhir have a lot to ponder upon before the Test series against Australia.
India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and head coach Gautam Gambhir have a lot to ponder upon before the Test series against Australia. (X (BCCI))

India’s ambitions for a place in the final of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final hit a roadblock after Rohit Sharma’s men were drubbed 0-3 by New Zealand at home in the Test series which concluded on Sunday in Mumbai. Having already lost the first two Tests against New Zealand, India needed to win the third Test in Mumbai to stay at the top spot.

However, India’s loss in the third Test meant Australia rise one spot above to the top with a percentage of 62.50. India are second with 58.33 while Sri Lanka sit third with 55.56. India were still leading the table at the end of the second Test against New Zealand with a percentage of 62.82.

Also Read | ‘I was not at my best’ admits Rohit Sharma after India’s 0-3 loss to New Zealand

With the gruelling five-match Test series against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting later this month, India can’t afford any slip-up if they want to qualify for the WTC final for the third consecutive time.

How can India qualify for WTC Final?

For India to qualify for the WTC final, India need to win at least four out of five Tests against Australia - an improbable task on Australian soil. If they fail to win less than four Tests, then Rohit and his men will have to look up to others, especially Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant - India’s lone batting bright light ahead of Australia Test series

The Lankans will play four away Tests against Australia and South Africa (two against each). India would definitely want Sri Lanka to lose atleast two of four Tests. South Africa are placed fifth in the table.

What did Rohit Sharma say after India's loss?

India captain Rohit Sharma took the entire blame upon himself and admitted he wasn’t best as a captain as well. “Losing a series, losing a Test is never easy, it's something that's not easily digestible. Again, we didn't play our best cricket, we know and we have to accept. From a personal point of view, I wasn't at my best with both bat and as a captain, that's something that'll rankle me. But, we didn't perform well collectively and that's the reason for these losses,” said Rohit.

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
