WTC Points Table: India lose top spot after whitewash against New Zealand; Can Rohit Sharma’s men qualify for final?

India’s ambitions for a place in the final of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final hit a roadblock after Rohit Sharma’s men were drubbed 0-3 by New Zealand at home in the Test series which concluded on Sunday in Mumbai. Having already lost the first two Tests against New Zealand, India needed to win the third Test in Mumbai to stay at the top spot.

However, India’s loss in the third Test meant Australia rise one spot above to the top with a percentage of 62.50. India are second with 58.33 while Sri Lanka sit third with 55.56. India were still leading the table at the end of the second Test against New Zealand with a percentage of 62.82.

With the gruelling five-match Test series against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting later this month, India can’t afford any slip-up if they want to qualify for the WTC final for the third consecutive time.

How can India qualify for WTC Final? For India to qualify for the WTC final, India need to win at least four out of five Tests against Australia - an improbable task on Australian soil. If they fail to win less than four Tests, then Rohit and his men will have to look up to others, especially Sri Lanka.

The Lankans will play four away Tests against Australia and South Africa (two against each). India would definitely want Sri Lanka to lose atleast two of four Tests. South Africa are placed fifth in the table.

