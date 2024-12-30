WTC points table: India can still qualify for WTC final 2025 despite MCG loss | Qualification scenarios explained

India suffered a huge setback after they lost to Australia in the fourth Test by 184 runs in the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. With this loss, India face a major roadblock in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played next year at Lord's. Following the defeat, India stay third while Australia maintained their second position on the table.
Post the loss, India's point percentage (PCT) has dropped to 52.78 from 55.89. Australia, on the other hand boosted their PCT as they now have 61.46. South Africa already qualified for the WTC final after beating Pakistan in the first Test by two wickets.
|POSITION
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|DRAW
|PENALTY
|POINTS
|PCT%
|1.
|South Africa (Q)
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|88
|66.67
|2.
|Australia
|16
|10
|4
|2
|10
|118
|61.46
|3.
|India
|18
|9
|7
|2
|2
|114
|52.78
|4.
|New Zealand
|14
|7
|7
|0
|3
|81
|48.21
|5.
|Sri Lanka
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|60
|45.45
|6.
|England
|22
|11
|10
|1
|22
|114
|43.18
|7.
|Bangladesh
|12
|4
|8
|0
|3
|45
|31.25
|8.
|Pakistan
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|40
|30.30
|9.
|West Indies
|11
|2
|7
|2
|0
|32
|24.24
Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 off 208) fought a lone battle for the visitors with his second half century of the game. Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant (30 off 104) batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 but the latter's fall opened the doors for the home team.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, striking thrice in a relentless display of fast bowling. Resuming the day at 228/9, Australia were bowled out for 234. India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul.