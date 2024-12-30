WTC points table: India can still qualify for WTC final 2025 despite MCG loss | Qualification scenarios explained

WTC points table: India can make it to the WTC final if some qualification scenarios are played out. Rohit's Sharma men are placed third in the WTC rankings with Australia occupying the second spot.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Dec 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Indian players walks off the field after losing the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.(AP)

India suffered a huge setback after they lost to Australia in the fourth Test by 184 runs in the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. With this loss, India face a major roadblock in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played next year at Lord's. Following the defeat, India stay third while Australia maintained their second position on the table.

Post the loss, India's point percentage (PCT) has dropped to 52.78 from 55.89. Australia, on the other hand boosted their PCT as they now have 61.46. South Africa already qualified for the WTC final after beating Pakistan in the first Test by two wickets.

India's WTC final qualification scenarios

  • With just one Test match left in the cycle for India, Rohit Sharma's men need to win the final game in Sydney, starting on January 3. They have no other option but to win the Test and stay alive in the race.
  • If India win the Sydney Test, they draw the series 2-2 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that case, India will need Sri Lanka to beat Australia 2-0 to have a chance to appear in the third consecutive WTC final.
  • If India manage to win in Sydney, they will have 55.26 PCT. Australia will have 54.26 then. A win out of two Tests against Sri Lanka would be enough for Australia to go past India's PCT and join the Proteas in the final.
  • If India lose or only manage a draw in Sydney, they are out of the race.

Updated WTC points table after IND vs AUS 4th Test 

POSITIONTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTDRAWPENALTYPOINTSPCT%
1.South Africa (Q)1173108866.67
2.Australia1610421011861.46
3.India18972211452.78
4.New Zealand1477038148.21
5.Sri Lanka1156006045.45
6.England22111012211443.18
7.Bangladesh1248034531.25
8.Pakistan1147084030.30
9.West Indies1127203224.24

What happened on Day 5?

Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 off 208) fought a lone battle for the visitors with his second half century of the game. Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant (30 off 104) batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 but the latter's fall opened the doors for the home team.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, striking thrice in a relentless display of fast bowling. Resuming the day at 228/9, Australia were bowled out for 234. India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul.

First Published:30 Dec 2024, 12:46 PM IST
