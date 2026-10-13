WTC points table: Will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test have any impact on WTC 2025-27 standings?

Sediqullah Atal's (105 not out) is fighting a lone battle with a maiden Test hundred as Afghanistan chase 479 runs on the final day of their one-off Test match against Bangladesh on the final day at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. In the process, Atal also became the first Afghanistan cricketer to score a century in the fourth innings,

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Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 346. Afghanistan, in reply, managed 240, thus giving the visiting team a huge lead of 106 runs. In the second innings, Bangladesh got the upper hand, thanks to a hundred from wicketkeeper Litton Das, before declaring at 372/7.

In the fourth innings, Afghanistan need 479 runs to win the game. At the time of writing, Afghanistan are already six wickets down in the second session with less than 40 overs left in the game.

Why AFG vs BAN is not a part of WTC? Despite being given a Test status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017, Afghanistan have never been a member of World Test Championship (WTC), certainly because of its ICC Test rankings. Ever since its inception in 2019, each edition of the WTC comprises of top nine ranked teams competing in 71 Test matches in total across 27 series in two years.

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The final of each WTC cycle takes place between the top two teams in the standings after all the series are finished. According to the WTC rules, each of the nine teams will have to play three home and three away series. Interestingly, Afghanistan have never played Test series, except Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan's first-ever Test match came in 2018 against India. Since then, Afghanistan played Test matches against Ireland, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The only Test against New Zealand in 2024 in Greater Noida was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

For the record, Afghanistan played two-Test series only twice in their history, both coming against Zimbabwe in away encounters. As a result, any Test match against Afghanistan, doesn't count in WTC.

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Will Bangladesh benefit in WTC points table? Clearly, any result - win, draw or lose - for Bangladesh will not have any effect on the latest WTC 2025-27 points table. Placed sixth in the ICC Test Rankings, Bangladesh sit fourth in the WTC standings with three wins, two losses and one draw in six games.

Also Read | WTC: How India can qualify for final despite draw against Sri Lanka

This is the third time Afghanistan are facing Bangladesh in a Test match. The first time Afghanistan played a Test match against Bangladesh was in 2019, which the former won by 224 runs in Chattogram. Bangladesh won the second game between the two sides in 2023 in Dhaka by 546 runs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in