WTC updated points table: Where will India stand in WTC rankings if Rohit Sharma’s men win, draw, lose in MCG Test?

Nitish Kumar Reddy's sensational hundred and Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket burst in the second innings against Australia in the ongoing fourth Test have very much kept India alive in the game also in the race for World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played last year.

Before the India vs Australia fourth Test in Melbourne, India needed wins from their remaining Tests in Melbourne and Sydney to be sure of a summit clash qualification. With the Melbourne Test very much in its life, a win or a loss or a draw, anything is possible for India.

At the time of writing, Australia are seven down with 150 runs on board, with a lead of 250-plus. The hosts would be hoping to reach 300-run mark in lead, thus throwing a challenge to the Indians on the final day.

What happens if India win at MCG? In case India win the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, then Rohit Sharma's men will reach 126 points in 18 matches. In that case, India's Points Percentage System (PCT) will be 58.33 and will topple Australia to second spot. Australia's PCT will drop to 55.20 from their current 58.89.

What happens if India lose at MCG? If India lose the Test against Australia in Melbourne, their PCT will drop down to 52.77 from current 55.89. Australia will then have 61.45 PCT. Pat Cummins' men can rise to the top of the standings only if South Africa lose to Pakistan in the first Test. The Proteas are currently at the top with a 63.33 PCT. If Temba Bavuma's men lose the game, their PCT will drop down to 57.57. If South Africa win, they will remain at top with 66.66 PCT.

What happens if India draw at MCG? If India manage to draw Australia in the fourth Test, both teams will get four points each. In that case, India's PCT will be 54.62 and Australia's 57.29. Thus India will remain at third with Australia occupying the second spot. South Africa remain at the top irrespective of their outcome against Pakistan in the first Test.

How PCT is calculated in World Test Championship? In the WTC, PCT is used to determine the standings of the teams. 12 points are awarded for a win while a team gets six and four in case of a tie and draw respectively. Let's see how it is calculated.

