Yash Dayal, Jitesh Sharma suffer horrific collision to give Suryakumar Yadav a life; Watch how Virat Kohli reacts

Virat Kohli's animated reaction was once again on display on Monday when a miscommunication between Jitesh Sharma and Yash Dayal gave Suryakumar Yadav a life during Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash in the ongoing IPL 2025.

The incident took place on the second ball of the 12th over. Suryakumar Yadav went for a heave against Yash Dayal's back of the hand slower delivery but got a huge top edge. While wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma came down running with his eye on the ball, Yash Dayal too did the same to get underneath.

The RCB pacer got both his hands on the ball when Jitesh Sharma banged in, with the white cherry popping out of the Yash Dayal's hand. In the process, Yash Dayal's hands made contact with Jitesh Sharma's face, forcing the medical team to run on to the pitch. Suryakumar Yadav was on batting on 27 at that stage.

The miscommunication didn't go well with Virat Kohli as the former RCB skipper banged his cap on to the ground in disappointment, the video of which went viral on social media.