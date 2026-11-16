Yash Dhull, unsold in the 2025 and 2026 IPL auctions, hits unbeaten 78 off 40 balls as Delhi thrash Punjab in SMAT

Yash Dhull produced a blistering unbeaten 78 off just 40 balls to power Delhi to a comprehensive 109-run victory over Punjab in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B clash at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday. Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl, but Delhi’s aggressive batting display set up a total of 240 for 5 in 20 overs. Punjab were then bowled out for 131 in 17.5 overs, with Mayank Yadav claiming player-of-the-match honours for his figures of 4 for 12 from three overs.

Yash Dhull anchors Delhi’s explosive 240 for 5 Yash Dhull walked in with the score at 63 for 1 in the sixth over after Sarthak Ranjan fell for 25. He remained unbeaten till the end, striking seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 195. His innings provided the backbone for Delhi’s big total. Captain Priyansh Arya contributed a rapid 55 off 32 balls, adding 43 runs off 28 balls with Dhull before being caught off Arjun Rajput at 106 for 2.

Dhull then stitched a 73-run stand off 37 balls with Nitish Rana, who made 35 off 20, taking the score to 179 for 3 in the 17th over. Tejasvi Dahiya chipped in with 20 off 10 balls during a brisk 46-run partnership, while Himmat Singh blasted 13 off just four deliveries as Delhi finished strongly on 240 for 5.

Mayank Yadav’s spell dismantles Punjab for 131 Mayank Yadav tore through the top order, removing Vihaan Malhotra, Uday Saharan and Arjun Rajput with the score still on 40. He later had Sukhdeep Bajwa caught by Dhull. Digvesh Singh Rathi supported with 3 for 21 from 3.5 overs, while Yash Dhull also took a catch to dismiss Sanvir Singh off Simarjeet Singh. Harpreet Brar top-scored for Punjab with 33 off 29 balls, and captain Ramandeep Singh made 30, but the chase never gained momentum against Delhi’s disciplined bowling.

Recent form builds on Ranji Trophy hundred The knock continues a strong patch for Yash Dhull. Just two days earlier in Indore, he made a quick 21 off 10 balls before being bowled by Yudhvir Singh in Delhi’s 103-run win over Jammu and Kashmir. On 5 November, he scored an unbeaten 104 off 104 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, against Services in the Ranji Trophy at Palam. Delhi closed at 168 for 4 in pursuit of 320, with the match ending in a draw and Delhi claiming three points from the first-innings lead.

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Unsold in recent auctions after early IPL stint Yash Dhull led India to the 2022 Under-19 World Cup title, scoring 229 runs in four innings at an average of 76.33, including a century against Australia. He also made twin centuries (113 and 113 not out) against Tamil Nadu on his Ranji Trophy debut in February 2022.