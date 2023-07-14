Team India is doing great in the first Test match against West Indies in Dominica and has taken a comfortable lead of 250 runs by the end of session 1 on Day 3. Indian batters displayed remarkable resilience especially the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal who became the first player in the history of Indian cricket to hit 171 runs in his debut Test match away from home. He became the 17th Indian batter to hit a century in his Test debut match.

In India, Yashasvi Jaiswal is still second as nobody can forget the explosive Test debut of Shikhar Dhawan against Australia in 2013 at the stadium of Mohali where he made a stunning 187. But, going back to Yashasvi Jaiswal, the player has shown nothing but potential to become the next star of Indian cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke Sourav Ganguly's record

In his debut Test match, Yashasvi Jaiswal is fifth highest run scorer both in India and away from home. With his magnificent innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the record of Sourav Ganguly who score 131 against England at the pitch of Lord’s in 1996.

Against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third Indian batter to score a century on his Test debut against West Indies. Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw are the other two batters to do that.

Record in Young age

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the fourth youngest batter in the Indian team to achieve the feat of making 100 on his Test debut.

Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chaurasia's record

Yashasvi Jaiswal paired up with skipper Rohit Sharma and also broke the record of Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chaurasia who made a 213-run stand for the first wicket. The opening duo contributed a 229-run partnership for the first wicket gave them a comfortable position against West Indies.

This is Team India's first assignment in the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25. In June, India lost the WTC to Australia after playing the second consecutive final. Now, India is looking to enter the WTC finals for the third time and has to take every Test match seriously.