Team India is doing great in the first Test match against West Indies in Dominica and has taken a comfortable lead of 250 runs by the end of session 1 on Day 3. Indian batters displayed remarkable resilience especially the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal who became the first player in the history of Indian cricket to hit 171 runs in his debut Test match away from home. He became the 17th Indian batter to hit a century in his Test debut match.

