Yashasvi Jaiswal's record-breaking century seal India’s 9-wicket win over Afghanistan in 3rd ODI

Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a commanding unbeaten century and shattered a long-standing record as India completed a 3-0 series whitewash against Afghanistan. Chasing 219 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India reached 224 for 1 in 28.4 overs to win by nine wickets. Jaiswal’s 110 not out from 86 balls stood as the defining performance of the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal answers critics with record-breaking ton The left-handed opener had managed just four runs in the previous ODI and knew questions about his place in the side were growing. He responded with a fluent, attacking innings that combined solid defence with clean striking. Opening with Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal helped build a strong platform before accelerating through the middle overs.

In the process, he also shattered a record previously held by Shikhar Dhawan for the most runs scored by an Indian opener in the first ten overs of a successful ODI chase.

Rohit Sharma played a brisk supporting role with 79 from 69 balls before falling to Mohammad Nabi. Shreyas Iyer joined Jaiswal in the later stages and remained unbeaten on 20 from 19 balls as India wrapped up the chase with plenty of overs to spare. The opening partnership laid the foundation for a straightforward victory.

Emotional celebration captures the significance The 29th over produced one of the most memorable moments of the innings. Mohammad Nabi floated a delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who launched it cleanly over the ropes for a six. The reaction that followed reflected how much the knock meant after recent scrutiny.

Helmet removed before the ball had cleared the boundary, arms raised high, and a warm embrace from his batting partner, the moment summed up Jaiswal’s relief and joy in a single, unscripted gesture.

India's chase completes series clean sweep Afghanistan were bundled out for 218, thanks largely to Hashmatullah Shahidi’s patient century, but could not defend the total on a good batting surface. Prasidh Krishna claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to keep the target within reach. India’s chase never looked in trouble once the openers settled. The nine-wicket victory underlined the hosts’ complete dominance across batting, bowling and fielding in the series.