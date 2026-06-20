Yashasvi Jaiswal's record-breaking century seal India’s 9-wicket win over Afghanistan in 3rd ODI

Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a commanding unbeaten century and shattered a long-standing record as India completed a 3-0 series whitewash against Afghanistan. Chasing 219 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India reached 224 for 1 in 28.4 overs to win by nine wickets. Jaiswal’s 110 not out from 86 balls stood as the defining performance of the match.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal answers critics with record-breaking ton The left-handed opener had managed just four runs in the previous ODI and knew questions about his place in the side were growing. He responded with a fluent, attacking innings that combined solid defence with clean striking. Opening with Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal helped build a strong platform before accelerating through the middle overs.

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In the process, he also shattered a record previously held by Shikhar Dhawan for the most runs scored by an Indian opener in the first ten overs of a successful ODI chase.

Rohit Sharma played a brisk supporting role with 79 from 69 balls before falling to Mohammad Nabi. Shreyas Iyer joined Jaiswal in the later stages and remained unbeaten on 20 from 19 balls as India wrapped up the chase with plenty of overs to spare. The opening partnership laid the foundation for a straightforward victory.

Emotional celebration captures the significance The 29th over produced one of the most memorable moments of the innings. Mohammad Nabi floated a delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who launched it cleanly over the ropes for a six. The reaction that followed reflected how much the knock meant after recent scrutiny.

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Helmet removed before the ball had cleared the boundary, arms raised high, and a warm embrace from his batting partner, the moment summed up Jaiswal’s relief and joy in a single, unscripted gesture.

India's chase completes series clean sweep Afghanistan were bundled out for 218, thanks largely to Hashmatullah Shahidi’s patient century, but could not defend the total on a good batting surface. Prasidh Krishna claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to keep the target within reach. India’s chase never looked in trouble once the openers settled. The nine-wicket victory underlined the hosts’ complete dominance across batting, bowling and fielding in the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 110, combined with the record he broke, marks a timely return to form. For India, the clean sweep provides valuable confidence and momentum ahead of their next assignments. The performance also highlighted the strength of their top order and the impact of their pace bowling resources in restricting and then chasing down modest totals with ease.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.