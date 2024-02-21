After scoring an unbeaten 214 in the third Test of their five-match ICC Men's Test Championship series against England in Rajkot, India's left-handed younger opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued his ascent in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.

After the 214 unbeaten runs in the second innings against England, Jaiswal joined a select band of seven cricketers to score double centuries in two consecutive Tests including two Indians - Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.

He also progressed 14 places to 15th position after contributing to India's 434-run victory that took them 2-1 up in the series.

Looking at some stats, he also registered his name in the list of Indian legends who scored double hundreds in the second innings for India. He also has now the most sixes (12) globally in a Test innings.

Apart from Yashasvi, 'Player of the Match' Ravindra Jadeja – who scored his 4th century and took a fifer in the second innings – now stands at 34th spot compared to 41st position in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings.

He has a seven-wicket match haul, which took him three places to sixth position in the bowling rankings. Jadeja has also consolidated his position at the top of the all-rounders' rankings, going from 416 to a career-best 469 rating points.

After hitting his 11th Test century in the previous Test, Indian skipper and 'hitman' Rohit Sharma moved up one spot to 12th position, while Shubman Gill has progressed three places to 35th after coming close to a century in the second innings. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have entered the rankings in the 75th and 100th positions, respectively.

Despite missing part of the match to deal with a family emergency, India's Ravichandran Ashwin picked a wicket in each innings, managing to edge past Kagiso Rabada and make it an Indian 1-2 in bowling with Jasprit Bumrah at the top.

Meanwhile, England opener Ben Duckett's 153 in the first innings has lifted him 12 places to 13th while fast bowler Mark Wood has moved up to 21st position in other notable movements from the match.

After notching a century against South Africa, his seventh in seven Tests, New Zealand's Kane Williamson has strengthened his position at the top of the batting rankings.

Fast bowler William O'Rourke became the first New Zealander to take nine wickets on Test debut, entering the rankings in 61st position after a seven-wicket victory over South Africa that helped his team complete a 2-0 series win. For South Africa, David Bedingham has moved up to 50th position.

