Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs 14 notches in ICC Men's Test batting rankings, placed at 15th spot after double-ton
Apart from Yashasvi, 'Player of the Match' Ravindra Jadeja – who scored his 4th century and took a fifer in the second innings – now stands at 34th spot compared to 41st position in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings.
After scoring an unbeaten 214 in the third Test of their five-match ICC Men's Test Championship series against England in Rajkot, India's left-handed younger opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued his ascent in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.
