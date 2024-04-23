‘Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't need advice': Sanju Samson sends strong message after RR batter's 104 run knock against MI
Rajasthan Royals dominated Mumbai Indians with a 9-wicket triumph at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 104-run innings was instrumental in RR's chase. Sanju Samson expressed satisfaction with Jaiswal's form and the team's comeback during the match.
Rajasthan Royals inflicted a comfortable 9-wicket defeat upon Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Chasing a total of 180 runs in their 20 overs, RR got a solid start from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (104 off 60 balls) and Jos Buttler (35 off 25 balls), while skipper Sanju Samson's 38-run knock helped put the finishing touches to the innings.