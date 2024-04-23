Rajasthan Royals dominated Mumbai Indians with a 9-wicket triumph at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 104-run innings was instrumental in RR's chase. Sanju Samson expressed satisfaction with Jaiswal's form and the team's comeback during the match.

Rajasthan Royals inflicted a comfortable 9-wicket defeat upon Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Chasing a total of 180 runs in their 20 overs, RR got a solid start from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (104 off 60 balls) and Jos Buttler (35 off 25 balls), while skipper Sanju Samson's 38-run knock helped put the finishing touches to the innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | IPL 2024 points table witnesses major changes after RR vs MI match. Check fresh team rankings here

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal had struggled to get going in this season's IPL, scoring just 121 runs with a highest score of 39 in the 7 matches prior to Monday. However, his 104-run knock against Mumbai Indians seemed to put to rest any debate about his ongoing form, while also sending a clear message to the Indian selectors ahead of the coveted T20 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was also over the moon with his opening batsman's performance against Mumbai Indians, stating that the RR team management was confident that the young batsman's return to form was just a matter of one good game.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Sanju said, “I don't think he needs anyone [to advise him]. He is always with a lot of confidence, we just knew that it was a matter of one game. The way he batted in the powerplay, he was calm, and composed and knew that things are under control. We knew in the dugout that he is playing some [good] cricketing shots and he'll be fine today." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Credit has to go to all the players. Started well in the powerplay. In the middle, the left-handers played unbelievably. But the way we came back was where we won the game. Wicket looked a bit dry. But when lights come in, gets colder in the night, it gets better to bat in the second innings," the Rajasthan Royals skipper added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!