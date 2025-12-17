Yashasvi Jaiswal hospitalised after stomach illness following Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was rushed to hospital in Pune after suffering severe stomach pain hours after Mumbai’s high-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League encounter against Rajasthan, even as cricket fans elsewhere remained focused on the IPL action unfolding in Abu Dhabi.

What happened to Yashasvi Jaiswal after the match? According to a post on X by a senior Indian Express journalist, Yashasvi Jaiswal experienced stomach cramps during the match, which worsened significantly after play concluded. He was taken to Aditya Birla Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where doctors diagnosed him with acute gastroenteritis.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old underwent medical evaluation, including ultrasound (USG) and CT scans, and was administered intravenous medication. He has since been advised to continue his prescribed treatment and take adequate rest.

Did Jaiswal play despite health concerns? Despite being in discomfort, Yashasvi Jaiswal featured in the crucial Super League fixture and scored 15 off 16 balls as Mumbai chased down a challenging target of 217 to register a three-wicket victory.

The run chase was anchored by Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 72, while Sarfaraz Khan’s blistering 22-ball 73 proved decisive. However, Mumbai’s campaign ended soon after, with the team crashing out of the tournament despite the win.

Was Jaiswal visibly unwell on the field? Jaiswal was reportedly in visible discomfort throughout the match, with pain intensifying once play ended. The deterioration in his condition prompted immediate medical attention and hospitalisation later that night.

Advertisement

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued an official medical update, though further information on his recovery is expected in the coming days.

How has Jaiswal’s recent form been? The hospitalisation of Yashasvi Jaiswal comes amid an otherwise strong run of form for the left-handed batter.

Jaiswal scored 145 runs in three matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 48.33 and an impressive strike rate of 168.6.

He also impressed in the recent ODI series against South Africa, where he amassed 156 runs in three matches at an average of 78, highlighted by his maiden ODI century.

What does this mean for his immediate cricketing future? With no immediate international assignments and not being part of India’s current T20I setup, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to have sufficient time to recover fully. India’s next international commitments are scheduled for mid-January, providing the young opener with a recovery window free from competitive pressure.