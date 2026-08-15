Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Sachin Tendulkar in rare club during IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle as India opener plays 30th Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal might have missed on a well-deserved fifty, but the Indian opener entered a rare club on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. The moment Jaiswal made his way out to bat under the overcast conditions, the Indian opener walked into his 30th Test venue in his short career so far since making his debut in 2023.

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In his 30th Test match, Jaiswal registered an unusual record of playing all his red-ball matches for India at different venues. The southpaw has never played a Test at the same venue twice in his career so far. Jaiswal's journey began in Roseau against West Indies, with a magnificent 171 on debut

Since then, he has travelled across Caribbean, South Africa England, Australia and at home. In the process, Jaiswal joined an elite company comprising two former Indian batters - Sanjay Manjrekar and legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Manjrekar played his first 33 Tests at 33 different venues.

Tendulkar also played his first 32 Tests at 32 different venues. So far, Jaiswal has been impressive in Tests, scoring 2567 runs in 55 innings, which included seven centuries and 13 half-centuries. His highest score is an unbeaten 214, while his batting average stands at 48.43.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal's unfortunate run out Earlier, Jaiswal was unfortunately run out following a horrible mix-up with KL Rahul. Batting first, Jaiswal opened the scoring with a boundary in the first over, playing a fine flick off Asitha Fernando. Jaiswal then struck two more fours off Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over to take India to 22/0, while Rahul continued to bat cautiously.

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After 10 overs, India reached 39/0, with both openers continuing cautiously. However, on the final delivery of the 11th over, Jaiswal was run out following a mix-up with KL Rahul. Jaiswal slipped while attempting a single after being obstructed by fielder Keshara Nuwantha.

Both batters ended up at the same end, with Rahul making his ground first. Jaiswal was dismissed for 32 off 37 balls, including five fours. It was the third time Jaiswal had been run out in Test cricket. He was previously dismissed in this manner against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and against the West Indies in Delhi last year, scoring 82 and 175 respectively in those innings.

India reach 101/1 at lunch on Day 1 Despite Jaiswal's dismissal, India reached 101/1 at lunch on Day 1 with Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steadying the innings. The pair continued to keep the scoreboard ticking as India moved to 80/1.

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Rahul and Padikkal then took India past the 100-run mark in the 26th over, successfully handling the Sri Lankan bowling attack. India went into lunch at 101/1 after 27 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 32 off 77 balls, including four fours and a six. Padikkal was also not out on 35 off 49 balls, with five boundaries. The duo had added an unbeaten 54 runs for the second wicket.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test playing XIs India: Shubman Gill (C), K.L. Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Also Read | Gambhir, Gill hoist Tricolor as Team India celebrate Independence Day in Galle

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in