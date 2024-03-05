With just a few week s left for the Indian Premier League 2024 to begin, experts have joined the bandwagon over which opening combinations, middle-order batters, pacers and spinners would shine the most. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPL 2024 is to be started in 22 March and would conclude on 29 May.

According to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, that the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler could actually be ranked number one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I feel Rajasthan's opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler is amazing. It could actually be ranked No. 1. I am saying that firstly because of Yashasvi Jaiswal's current form. It means his 600-plus IPL season is almost loading," NDTV quoted Aakash Chopra saying in his YouTube video.

"When you head into a tournament with such confidence, you bat at a different level, which he did last year as well, but will do with more maturity this year. Along with him Jos Buttler, who had a very ordinary season last year. After that, he did well in the SA20, and for how long will you keep Buttler quiet?" he asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chopra even said that Chennai Super Kings openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad can leave a big impact in the upcoming IPL season. "At No. 2, I am going towards consistency. You might get more consistency from Chennai because they have Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although Devon Conway's recent form hasn't been great, something happens to him as soon as he reaches Chennai," he said.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad must also be itching because he hasn't played much cricket from the last IPL until now. It could be the most consistent kind of pair. It might not be very explosive but you can keep it towards the top in terms of consistency," Chopra observed.

