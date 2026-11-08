Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to form with consecutive hundreds for India A against New Zealand A: 5 takeaways from his knock

Yashasvi Jaiswal has responded to a difficult run in red-ball cricket with consecutive centuries for India A against New Zealand A, giving himself valuable time in the middle ahead of India's upcoming two-Test series against the Black Caps.

The left-handed opener scored 102 off 138 deliveries on the opening day of the third unofficial Test at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Saturday. His innings included 16 fours and two sixes, helping India A reach 227/2 before rain brought an early end to the day's play.

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The century followed his unbeaten 155 off 162 balls in the second unofficial Test at Christchurch, marking a significant turnaround after an inconsistent start to the tour. Here are five takeaways from Jaiswal's latest innings.

Back-to-back centuries restore confidence Jaiswal's successive hundreds have come after a challenging period in first-class cricket. He managed scores of 17 and five in the opening unofficial Test against New Zealand A before registering a duck in the first innings of the second match.

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However, he responded with an unbeaten 155 in the second innings at Christchurch before following it up with another three-figure score in Lincoln. The two innings have provided the 24-year-old with consecutive substantial contributions after a series of low scores.

A century built on patience and attacking strokes Jaiswal's 102 in Lincoln was not simply an aggressive display. New Zealand A's seamers found movement with the new ball on a green-looking surface, requiring the Indian opener to negotiate the initial period carefully.

After settling in, he increased the scoring rate through a combination of cuts, pulls and cover drives. He also took on the spinners, reaching his century off 127 deliveries with consecutive boundaries against Dean Foxcroft.

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His innings featured 16 fours and two sixes, demonstrating his ability to accelerate after establishing himself at the crease.

A crucial 175-run opening partnership Jaiswal's contribution was complemented by B Sai Sudharsan, with the opening pair adding 175 runs for the first wicket.

While Jaiswal scored at a quicker rate, Sudharsan provided stability from the other end. The latter reached his half-century off 129 deliveries and remained unbeaten on 77 when play ended.

The partnership helped India A overcome the initial movement available to the New Zealand A fast bowlers and establish control over the opening day.

His ability to convert starts remains important One of the significant aspects of Jaiswal's recent performances has been his ability to turn a start into a substantial innings.

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His unbeaten 155 at Christchurch demonstrated his capacity to bat for extended periods while maintaining an attacking approach. In Lincoln, he once again converted his start into a century before being dismissed for 102.

He was eventually caught by Cameron Paul at mid-off off Danru Ferns, bringing an end to his 138-ball stay.

Timely preparation ahead of India's Test series Jaiswal's return to form comes at an important stage, with India scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand beginning 19 November in Wellington. The second Test will start on 27 November in Christchurch.

The opener's recent struggles had made his batting form a talking point ahead of the assignment. His performances against New Zealand A have now given him two substantial innings in match conditions.

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With the first two unofficial Tests ending in draws, India A will also look to build on their position in the final match of the tour.

For Jaiswal, the consecutive centuries represent an important return to scoring form before the Indian Test side begin their campaign in New Zealand.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.