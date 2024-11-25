’Rahul bhai told me to…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal shares KL Rahul’s role in 161-run innings vs Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved his first Test century with 161 runs in Australia, bouncing back from a first-innings duck. He and KL Rahul set a record partnership, helping India declare at 487/6 by Day 3.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 07:06 AM IST
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and teammate KL Rahul talk between the wickets during their unbeaten 150 runs partnership during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 23, 2024. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and teammate KL Rahul talk between the wickets during their unbeaten 150 runs partnership during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 23, 2024. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal was on a roll during India's second innings as he scored his maiden Test century during his first ever match in Australia. The 22-year-old got out on a duck in the first innings and then came back strongly to lay down a very strong foundation for his team, which saw them eventually declare on a total of 487/6 on Day 3.

Also Read | KL Rahul controversial dismissal: Matthew Hayden explains what went wrong

Jaiswal along with opening partner KL Rahul also set up a 201 run partnership for the first wicket, which is the highest ever by a visiting team in Australia since 1991. After his sensational 161 run knock, Jaiswal credit Rahul for some of his success stating that the veteran opener guided him during the partnership and advice him to remain focused and calm.

Speaking at the press conference on the end of Day 3, Jaiswal said, "I never thought I would get this big a hundred, as my goals were small, taking it session by session. Then I had a good partnership with (KL) Rahul bhai… He was guiding me during the partnership, so that was helpful.”

 

Also Read | ’Yashasvi Jaiswal is the next Tendulkar’: Netizens exult after stunning century

“We have been playing together for a while, we all know each other well and talk between ourselves in the dressing room. Whenever I felt nervous in the middle, Rahul bhai was telling me to remain focused and calm… It was helpful because you are going to get some good balls in these kinds of pitches.” the young cricketer added

India need 7 wickets to win the match:

After some heroics by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (76), Virat Kohli also chimed in and scored his 30th Test ton at one of his favourite venues in the world. India eventually declared the innings on 487, setting a target of 534 for the Australians.

 

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah memes flood internet as India makes a comeback in 1st BGT test

However, in the last 30 minutes of play, Jasprit Bumrah once again reigned down on the Aussies and took 2 key wickets of Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket News’Rahul bhai told me to…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal shares KL Rahul’s role in 161-run innings vs Australia

