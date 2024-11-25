’Rahul bhai told me to…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal shares KL Rahul’s role in 161-run innings vs Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal was on a roll during India's second innings as he scored his maiden Test century during his first ever match in Australia. The 22-year-old got out on a duck in the first innings and then came back strongly to lay down a very strong foundation for his team, which saw them eventually declare on a total of 487/6 on Day 3.

Jaiswal along with opening partner KL Rahul also set up a 201 run partnership for the first wicket, which is the highest ever by a visiting team in Australia since 1991. After his sensational 161 run knock, Jaiswal credit Rahul for some of his success stating that the veteran opener guided him during the partnership and advice him to remain focused and calm.

Speaking at the press conference on the end of Day 3, Jaiswal said, "I never thought I would get this big a hundred, as my goals were small, taking it session by session. Then I had a good partnership with (KL) Rahul bhai… He was guiding me during the partnership, so that was helpful.”

“We have been playing together for a while, we all know each other well and talk between ourselves in the dressing room. Whenever I felt nervous in the middle, Rahul bhai was telling me to remain focused and calm… It was helpful because you are going to get some good balls in these kinds of pitches.” the young cricketer added

India need 7 wickets to win the match: After some heroics by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (76), Virat Kohli also chimed in and scored his 30th Test ton at one of his favourite venues in the world. India eventually declared the innings on 487, setting a target of 534 for the Australians.

