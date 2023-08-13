Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill shine as records Tumble: India thrash West Indies to level T20 series1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST
India's opening duo, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, shone in a thrilling victory, leveling the series 2-2.
In a stunning display of batting prowess, India's dynamic opening duo, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, have etched their names in the annals of cricket history. The thrilling contest witnessed the pair orchestrating a dazzling 165-run partnership off just 94 balls, propelling India to a resounding nine-wicket victory and levelling the series 2-2.