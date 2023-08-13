Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill shine as records Tumble: India thrash West Indies to level T20 series

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill shine as records Tumble: India thrash West Indies to level T20 series

1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India's opening duo, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, shone in a thrilling victory, leveling the series 2-2.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) and Gill Shubman partnership during the fourth T20i cricket match between India and West Indies at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP)

In a stunning display of batting prowess, India's dynamic opening duo, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, have etched their names in the annals of cricket history. The thrilling contest witnessed the pair orchestrating a dazzling 165-run partnership off just 94 balls, propelling India to a resounding nine-wicket victory and levelling the series 2-2.

The partnership, an emblem of their synchronised brilliance, proved to be the decisive factor in the clash. Jaiswal and Gill showcased remarkable coordination and dexterity, surging past their opponents with an extraordinary performance that stood out even in the realm of T20 internationals.

Gill's 77 off 47 balls was a pivotal moment, marking not only a spectacular individual achievement but also a record-equaling feat. This achievement mirrored the accomplishment of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who had held the record for the highest-ever opening partnership by an Indian pair in T20 internationals.

Intriguingly, Gill and Jaiswal's collaboration stretched across 15.3 overs, a testament to their endurance and tactical prowess on the pitch. However, the swiftness with which Rohit and Rahul had etched their record in history was undeniable, blazing through it in a mere 12.4 overs.

The narrative shifted, unveiling Jaiswal's unwavering presence at the crease. His unbeaten 84 off 51 balls showcased not only his remarkable skills but also his swift ascent to becoming the fourth youngest Indian to attain such a milestone in T20 internationals.

The story of Jaiswal's accomplishment falls in the shadows of the likes of Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma, both of whom had previously etched their names in similar feats. Yet, Jaiswal's prowess continues to astonish, adding another chapter to India's cricketing legacy.

India vs West Indies 5th T20 match: When and how to watch

The decider will be played on August 12 at 8 PM. The match will be broadcasted on the Doordarshan Network. The live-streaming will be available on Fancode and JioCinema.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST
