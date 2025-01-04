Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone for the visitor's second innings in Sydney as he smashed Australia's Mitchell Starc for four boundaries in the very first over. Notably, the rivalry between Starc and Jaiswal has been one of the highlights of this Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Notably, Jaiswal had taunted Starc during the first match in Perth, saying “It's coming too slow”. While Starc did not immediately reply to Jaiswal's comments, he did go on to get the batter out in the subsequent Test matches. However, Jaiswal once again found some form in the Melbourne Test and was looking good to get a big score in Sydney until he was bowled out by Scott Boland.

Notably, team India were bundled out on a total of 185 in the first innings but some brilliant bowling effort by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna meant that India took on a lead of 4 runs in the first innings.

The seaming Sydney track is unlike many others in the past and is expected to cause a lot of trouble to the batters in the third and the fourth innings. With India also currently missing the services of captain Jasprit Bumrah, they would want to have a buffer of at least 50 runs in order to give them a winning chance in the match.

