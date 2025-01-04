Yashasvi Jaiswal takes on Mitchell Starc, starts India’s innings with 4 boundaries in opening over | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a strong start for India in Sydney, hitting Mitchell Starc for four boundaries in the first over of the second innings. Their rivalry has been a key highlight of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Updated4 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during hit four boundaries in the first over of India’s second innings.(AP)

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone for the visitor's second innings in Sydney as he smashed Australia's Mitchell Starc for four boundaries in the very first over. Notably, the rivalry between Starc and Jaiswal has been one of the highlights of this Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Notably, Jaiswal had taunted Starc during the first match in Perth, saying “It's coming too slow”. While Starc did not immediately reply to Jaiswal's comments, he did go on to get the batter out in the subsequent Test matches. However, Jaiswal once again found some form in the Melbourne Test and was looking good to get a big score in Sydney until he was bowled out by Scott Boland. 

Notably, team India were bundled out on a total of 185 in the first innings but some brilliant bowling effort by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna meant that India took on a lead of 4 runs in the first innings. 

The seaming Sydney track is unlike many others in the past and is expected to cause a lot of trouble to the batters in the third and the fourth innings. With India also currently missing the services of captain Jasprit Bumrah, they would want to have a buffer of at least 50 runs in order to give them a winning chance in the match.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah leaves IND vs AUS 5th Test midway, Virat Kohli leads
Yashasvi Jaiswal in BGT 2024-25: 

The young left-hander has been the highest run scorer for India in this iteration of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 391 runs in the 5 matches at an average of 43.44 and a highest score of 161. 

 

First Published:4 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
