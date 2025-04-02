Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave Mumbai cricket team? India opener to follow footsteps of Arjun Tendulkar, says report

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is contemplating to move to Goa from Mumbai from the next domestic season onwards. The 23-year-old, who opens the batting for Mumbai state team, has reportedly emailed to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC), according to an Indian Express report.

Having made his international debut for India in 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal made rapid strides to make a name for himself in all three formats of the game with his dashing show with the bat. The highlight of his short career so far has been the back-to-back double hundreds against England at home and a century against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), all in last year. He also has a T20I ton to his name.

“He has sought a NOC from us and has cited that the reason for his move to Goa as personal,” the newspaper quoted a MCA source as saying. If all falls into place, Jaiswal will be walking in the footsteps of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad, moved from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket. Although Siddhesh has returned to Mumbai, Arjun is still playing domestic cricket for Goa.

The last time Jaiswal was seen in Mumbai colours was during the Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC ground. Mumbai lost that game. He was included in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for the semifinal against Vidarbha, but opted out citing ankle pain.

Having been playing for Mumbai from his U-19 days, the dashing left-hander burst onto the scene when he smashed a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2019 against Jharkhand, scoring 203 in 154 balls.