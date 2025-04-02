Yashasvi Jaiswal to move from Mumbai to Goa for 2025-26 domestic season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to quit his domestic side Mumbai to make a switch to Goa ahead of the 2025-26 domestic cricket season and has secured a No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

As per ESPNCricinfo, MCA was surprised at Jaiswal's move but gave him the NCA immediately.

Goa Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Shambu Desai told ESPNCricinfo that his board approached the 23-year-old left-hander, who is quickly becoming a prominent Test player for India and is establishing his presence in ODIs as well, following a solid start to his T20I career. He is also amongst the best young batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), though he has not got off to a fine start so far this season, scoring just 34 runs in three matches.

"We are developing a good squad for Goa and want to get the best talent available, and hence we approached him (Jaiswal) recently," Desai said.