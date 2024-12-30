‘Yashasvi Jaiswal was clearly not out’: BCCI vice-president slams third umpire for ‘not trusting technology’

India faced a destabilizing 184-run defeat in the 4th Test match against Australia on Monday. The loss in this closely fought encounter means that India can no longer retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy and can only draw the series 2-2 if they win the match in Sydney.

Australia proved to be a better side through most of the game but Jasprit Bumrah's heroics on Day 4 meant that India had an opportunity to get back in the game, chasing a total of 340 runs in the final day of the match.

India, though, had a disastrous start to the day after losing three quick wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on a score of just 33. However, pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant brought them back in the game after batting throughout the second session of the day.

After the dismissal of Pant in the third session, Jaiswal continued his innings and was looking all set to take India through the end of day's play. But, Southpaw was eventually dismissed with a controversial decision in the 71st over of the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal: On the fifth ball of the 71st over bowled by Pat Cummins, the India opener tried to pull a short delivery around leg. Although to the naked eye it looked like Jaiswal had nicked the ball, considering the deflection the red cherry took, umpire Joel Wilson remained unmoved while the whole Australian team went up in appeal.

The Australian captain straightaway went upstairs for a review. TV replays showed that although there was a deflection, there was no spike on Snicko. However, to everyone's surprise, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat from Bangladesh asked Wilson to reverse his decision.

In fact, the Snicko didn't show any conclusive evidence of the ball hitting either the gloves or the bat. "I can see the ball has made contact with the gloves. Joel, you need to change your decision," were Sharfuddoula's words

Rajeev Shukla reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissal: The dismissal, however, did not sit down well with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla who said that the Third umpire should have listened to what the technology was suggesting. In a post on X, Shukla wrote, “Yashaswi jayaswal was clearly not out. Third umpire should have taken note of what technology was suggesting. While over ruling field umpire third umpire should have solid reasons .”