Yashasvi Jaiswal's 7th Test century: What's special about India opener's ton against West Indies in IND vs WI 2nd Test

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Oct 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century against West Indies.
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century against West Indies. (AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal added another hundred to his growing list as the India opener notched up his seventh hundred in the longest format of the game on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the first day of the second and final Test against West Indies. After his two tons in England, Jaiswal was touted to score big in Ahmedabad in the first Test but managed only 36.

In Delhi, Jaiswal was on the money right from the start after India opted to bat first. Although KL Rahul could manage just 38, Jaiswal held one fort firmly and stitched together an unbeaten 162-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (batting on 71). Jaiswal is batting on 111 at Tea on Day 1 with India reaching 220/1.

But, there is a special element to Jaiswal's seventh Test hundred as each of his tons came at different venues. Interestingly, Jaiswal's maiden Test hundred came against West Indies too at Roseau in 2023. Thereafter, the southpaw scored three figures against England (two each at home and away) and Australia (one), including two double centuries.

List of Yashasvi Jaiswal's Test hundreds

OppositionYearGroundScore
West Indies2023Roseau171
England2024Visakhapatnam209
England2024Rajkot214 not out
Australia2024Perth161
England2025Leeds101
England2025The Oval120
West Indies2025Delhi111 batting
 
 
Cricket
