Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumored GF Maddie Hamilton takes social media beating; fans say ‘downfall ki reason mil gaya’

Yashasvi Jaiswal's rumored girlfriend Maddie Hamilton became a victim of social media criticism following the Rajasthan Royals batter's poor show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Although the India opener is yet to officially declare Maddie Hamilton as his partner, but his latest Instagram post with the British girl and her brother sent the social media into frenzy amidst IPL 2025.

One of the rising stars of Indian cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal's association with Maddie Hamilton and her family first came out in public when the Indian youngster posted pictures in 2022.

Over the next three years, Maddie Hamilton was caught by the camera several times in India when Yashasvi Jaiswal played for India and in the IPL. The Briton was spotted at the stands during England Test tour of India, the same series where Yashasvi Jaiswal scored two double tons.

In fact, Maddie Hamilton was also pictured during IPL sporting a Rajasthan Royals jersey. Although, Yashasvi Jaiswal as kept his relationship status under wraps, but it won't be the same after his Instagram post. However, fans took to his comments section to blame the Briton for the Indian's slump in form in the ongoing IPL.

“Bhai fas gaya ladki ka chakkar me,” said an user. “Reason behind Performance down,” commented another. “Downfall ki reason mil gaya guys,” another user wrote targetting Maddie Hamilton. “Ipl me run bano lo sir ladki ke sath bad me time pass kr lenaa,” another said.

Screengrab of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s latest Instagram post

The left-hander opener, who recently moved shifted his state team from Mumbai to Goa, last played for India against England in an ODI. In fact, he was a part of the India's Champions Trophy squad initially, but was later replaced by Varun Chakaravarthy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL 2025 In the IPL, the left-hander opener didn't had a good start, scoring 1 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), 29 (vs Kolkata Knight Riders) and 4 (Chennai Super Kings) in his first three matches. But the 23-year-old roared back to form with his maiden fifty of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the new PCA stadium in Chandigarh. he made 67 off 45 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

Who is Maddie Hamilton? Although, there are no pictures of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Maddie Hamilton's Instagram profile, it is learnt that she is a finishing her studies in the United Kingdom. Going by her profile, it looks like Maddie Hamilton is studying Nutrition.