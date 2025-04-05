Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend Maddie Hamilton spotted at stands during PBKS vs RR clash; see viral pic

Yashasvi Jaiswal's rumored girlfriend Maddie Hamilton was spotted at the stands of the new PCA stadium sporting a Rajasthan Royals jersey during their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, the picture of which went viral on social media.

Maddie Hamilton is currently in India with her brother Henry Hamilton. A day before, Yashasvi Jaiswal had shared a picture with the Hamilton siblings on Instagram with a caption “Time may pass but bonds never fade, greatful for moments like these.”

One of the rising stars of Indian cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't had the start he wanted in IPL 2025. In the first three matches, the Rajasthan Royals opener's scores read 1 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), 29 (vs Kolkata Knight Riders) and 4 (Chennai Super Kings).

But the presence of Maddie Hamilton at the stands on Saturday seemed to have brought lady luck for the southpaw as Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form with his maiden fifty of IPL 2025.

The dashing left-hander played 45 balls for his 67 runs against Punjab Kings, which included three fours and five sixes. In the end, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 50 runs to get their second win.

Who is Maddie Hamilton? Although not much information is available about the Briton, but is is believed that Maddie Hamilton studies nutrition in the United Kingdom. She has been regular to India matches in the past few years and was often pictured support the Yashasvi Jaiswal wearing an Indian jersey.

She was present in India when England toured in 2024 for a five-match Test series. It was also the same series that Yashasvi Jaiswal got back-to-back double hundreds.

