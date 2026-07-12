Yastika Bhatia scripts history, becomes first woman to score Test century at Lord’s Cricket Ground

Yastika Bhatia made cricket history on the third day of the one-off Test between England and India at Lord’s by becoming the first woman to score a century at the iconic venue. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter reached three figures off 145 balls, hitting 12 fours in a patient and determined innings. This knock marks her highest score in Test cricket and her maiden century in the longest format of the game.
Lord’s has waited 142 years for its first women’s Test match. On this third day, Yastika Bhatia delivered the perfect landmark. She joined teammate Kranti Gaud on the Lord’s honours board after Gaud’s five-wicket haul in England’s first innings. Two Indian women now sit proudly on the boards that once belonged only to the men’s game.
Bhatia resumed overnight and faced an early scare. The first ball of the day from Lauren Bell clipped her off-stump but the bails stayed put. She refused to let the moment unsettle her. Instead, she dug in, showed solid defence and picked her moments to score. The result was a patient 145-ball hundred that spoke of real mental strength.
This innings is a personal landmark for the 25-year-old from Vadodara. Before this match Yastika Bhatia's highest Test score stood at 66. She had only three previous Tests under her belt and had never reached three figures in the format. Scoring a century at Lord’s in the first women’s Test ever played there will remain a career-defining memory. Her teammates celebrated the moment as she raised her bat after reaching the landmark.
India have controlled large parts of this historic Test. Kranti Gaud’s bowling heroics and now Yastika Bhatia’s batting milestone have given the visitors strong momentum. The match continues to showcase the rising standard of women’s Test cricket and the growing recognition of women’s cricket at traditional venues.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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