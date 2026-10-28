Yastika Bhatia replaces Jess Jonassen at Brisbane Heat for WBBL 2026-27

Yastika Bhatia has returned to the Women’s Big Bash League, this time with Brisbane Heat. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter steps in for Jess Jonassen, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hip issue. Bhatia becomes the only Indian player in this season’s competition.

Yastika Bhatia’s signing and arrival Yastika Bhatia recently featured for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. She will join the Brisbane Heat squad before their second match of the season, against Sydney Thunder in Sydney on November 1, and is set to stay for the entire campaign. The 25-year-old is no stranger to the league. In WBBL 2024, she turned out for Melbourne Stars.

She played six games for the Stars and finished as the side’s second-highest run-getter with 154 runs, just behind Meg Lanning’s 158. Her runs came at a strike rate of 104.76. She has also played one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is in Australia.

Mark Sorrell welcomes the late addition Brisbane Heat head coach Mark Sorrell said the late signing gives the squad a timely lift. “Being able to sign such a quality, experienced international player so close to the tournament is great boost for us,” Sorrell said. “We will miss Jess, of course, but it is reassuring to bring in another strong scoring left-hander into our batting line-up.

“Yastika has good experience playing in Australia and at Allan Border Field, so we are confident she will fit in nicely with the group.”

Comeback after long injury layoff Yastika Bhatia missed nearly 18 months of cricket after rupturing herACL in September 2025. The absence meant she missed India’s ODI World Cup triumph that year. She returned to the international side during the T20 World Cup in England in June 2026. In July, she made history by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord’s, during India’s 270-run win over England.

Despite her age, she already has the experience of four Tests, 28 ODIs and 26 T20Is. That international exposure, combined with her previous WBBL stint, is expected to help her settle quickly into the Heat set-up.

Other overseas players and the spin gap England spinner Sarah Glenn and Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast are Brisbane Heat’s two other overseas signings. Jonassen’s absence removes a key spin option, but the addition of a proven left-handed batter gives the top and middle order extra depth and experience.