‘Ye paani pilata hai’: Virat Kohli's remark on Musheer Khan sparks debate online, Video goes viral

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a great night on the fielf on Thursday as they completely demolished Punjab Kings batting and later chased down the total of 102 runs with ease. While RCB's turnaround in the IPL this year and their Final berth has been the talk of the town, there is another event that has suddenly caught the eyes of social media users.

During the Qualifier 1 match, PBKS opted to debut Musheer Khan as their batting order saw a collapse. However, Khan failed to impress with the bat as he was dismissed on a three ball duck by Suyash Sharma.

As Khan prepared to take his first ball of the IPL, netizens noticed Kohli talking to his teammates about the young batter. However, the internet is divided about what Kohli said to the PBKS batter. Some fans claim that Kohli referred to Khan as a 'water boy' and said, 'Ye paani pilata hai.'

Others claim that Kohli wasn't insulting Musheer Khan, but was merely discussing with his teammates how the batter had served drinks earlier in the match.

Netizens also dug up a post by Musheer Khan from earlier in the year where he thanked Kohli for giving him one of his bats. Musheer also thanked Kohli in a video posted about Punjab Kings where he stated, “Maine rona shuru kar diya jaise hi unhone bat diya (I started crying the moment he handed me the bat). I told bhaiyya (Virat Kohli), I have scored a lot of runs from your bat. Sarfaraz bhai always used to give me your gifted bats.”

Notably, Musheer is the younger brother of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, who made his debut for the Indian Test team last year.

RCB thrash PBKS by 8 wickets: Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma were the star of evening for RCB as they took three wickets each to completely upend the PBKS batting. As for the batters, Phil Salt led from the front for Bengaluru led franchise with his 56 run knock of just 27 balls at a dazzling strike rate of 207.41.

