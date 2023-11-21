comScore
‘Ye to hota rehta hai’: PM Modi consoles Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after World Cup final loss| Watch

 Aman Gupta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the Men in Blue after the heartbreaking loss against Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Prime Minister interacted with all members of the Indian team including skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Mohammed Shami and veteran batter Virat Kohli.

Ravindra Jadeja posted about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had visited the Indian dressing room to offer his commiserations to the team after losing the World Cup trophy. (X)Premium
Ravindra Jadeja posted about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had visited the Indian dressing room to offer his commiserations to the team after losing the World Cup trophy. (X)

The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup to Australia by 6 wickets on Sunday. However, after the match, the devastated Indian team had a special visitor to help boost their spirits in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister walked into the Indian dressing room and consoled the Men in Blue who, despite their valiant efforts on the pitch, could not bring home the coveted trophy. PM Modi first spoke to veteran opener Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, advising them not to be downhearted about the result given their excellent run in the tournament.

Speaking to Rohit and Virat, PM said, “Aap log pura 10-10 game jeet ke aaye ho, ye to hota rehta (You have come to the final after winning 10 games, these things happen)"

PM Modi also advised the Indian captain to smile a little while noting that the whole nation was watching him. PM Modi then called out Indian coach Rahul Dravid and expressed his appreciation for the hard work put in by the Indian team.

The highlight of the 2-minute clip was when the Prime Minister called out the name of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, telling him that he had done well in the tournament, before pulling the bowler in for a warm hug. The Prime Minister also shook hands with the rest of the Indian team, including vice-captain KL Rahul, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami was the highest wicket-taker in this edition of the World Cup, taking 24 wickets in just 7 matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20. Additionally, Virat Kohli was the tournament's highest run-scorer with 765 runs, missing out on a half-century in just 2 of the 11 matches he played.

 

 

Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 11:50 AM IST
