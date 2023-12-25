Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Year-Ender 2023: 10 controversies and talking points in Indian Cricket this year

Year-Ender 2023: 10 controversies and talking points in Indian Cricket this year

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Check out these 10 controversies and talking points in Indian Cricket this year.

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

The year 2023 has been eventful for Indian cricket for more reasons than one. Let’s have a look at controversies and talking points of the year.

World Cup 2023 venues

Big cricket cities in India like Indore, Mohali, Rajkot, and Nagpur were upset about not being picked to host World Cup 2023 games. It was especially unexpected for Mohali, known for hosting a key 2011 World Cup match. There were complaints about Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium getting too many important games.

‘Wide Ball’

Nasum Ahmed bowled a Wide Ball allegedly to stop Virat Kohli from scoring a century. Umpire Richard Kettleborough didn't call it a Wide Ball, which led to many being upset and questioning the fairness of the decision.

Pitch change

There was a last-minute pitch change at Wankhede Stadium just before the ICC World Cup semi-final. It raised allegations of manipulation to favour Indian spinners.

Kohli vs Naveen

Virat Kohli had a heated on-field exchange with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir. It drew criticism for lack of sportsmanship.

Dhoni's argument

MS Dhoni had a rare argument with umpires regarding Matheesha Pathirana's bowling eligibility. Dhoni reportedly decided to wait until Pathirana could bowl again, rather than have a different bowler take the over.

Shafali Verma's dismissal

In the WPL final, Delhi Capitals’ Shafali Verma's dismissal caused controversy. She hit a high delivery to the backward point, and the umpire reviewed it. The third umpire concluded that the ball was not above waist height, so it wasn't considered a No Ball.

Virat Kohli's 'selfish' century

Virat Kohli faced criticism for focusing on his century over the team’s victory in a close match against South Africa. This incident, where he scored his 49th ODI hundred, sparked a debate on his approach as he took his time to achieve the ton.

Indian fans heckle Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistani player Mohammad Rizwan was heckled by a section of Indian fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident took a political turn and led to criticism of the fans' behaviour.

Mohammed Shami's celebration

Mohammed Shami was trolled online for how he celebrated taking five wickets against Sri Lanka. People thought his kneeling was a religious act. Shami explained that it was just a natural way of showing his hard work and energy in the match. He later said, “If I wanted to pray, who could stop me?"

Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya will replace Rohit Sharma as captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. He's returning from Gujarat Titans. This change, a part of the team's future planning, has upset fans who admire Rohit's role in winning 5 IPL titles.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
