Year-Ender 2023: 7 rising stars of Indian cricket

Indian cricket has been eventful in 2023. Let's take a look at 7 of the emerging stars

Shubman Gill

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (ANI): India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match against Australia, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

No rising star list is complete without this 24-year-old opener. He cemented his place in the ODI team and became the first batter to reach 2,000 international runs this year. He played 29 ODIs this year to score 1,584 with 5 centuries and 9 half-centuries. In 17 IPL matches, he scored 890 runs with an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Cricket - Third T20 International - South Africa v India - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - December 14, 2023 India's Yashasvi Jaiswal in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

This 21-year-old left-hander's fearless batting has shaken the cricketing world. In 14 IPL matches, he scored 625 runs with an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61. He also has an IPL century under his belt this year.

Tilak Varma

India's Tilak Varma playes a shot during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at St George's Park in Gqeberha on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Deryck FOSTER / AFP)

Elegance personified, this 21-year-old middle-order maestro already boasts an IPL average of 42.88 this year with a strike rate of 164.11. His maturity and ability to handle pressure make him a future star.

Rinku Singh

Bengaluru: Indian player Rinku Singh at a warm-up session before the start of the 5th T20I cricket match between India and Australia, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Explosive power in a compact package, this 26-year-old southpaw has been a force to reckon with. His six-hitting prowess makes him a white-ball specialist worth watching. In his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this year, he turned out to be a match-winner.

Tushar Deshpande

CSK bowler Tushar Deshpande celebrates the wicket of MI batter Tim David during the IPL 2023 cricket match

This 28-year-old spinner proved that agentle demeanour can hide a wicket-taking machine. He's currently among the top five in the IPL and his ability to bowl with both new ball and death overs makes him a versatile weapon.

Mukesh Kumar

India's Mukesh Kumar celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Josh Philippe during the 5th T20I, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

This 25-year-old left-arm seamer has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. His swing bowling and knack for picking up key wickets make him a potential successor to the veteran swing bowlers.

Jitesh Sharma

India's Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the fifth and final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on December 3, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

This 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed with his finishing skills and clean hitting. His strike rate in the last four overs is impressive. He is definitely a player to keep an eye on.

