Yesterday Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions match result: What happened in AUS vs WI WCL 2026 semifinal?

Sheldon Cottrell (4/20) and Chadwick Walton's unbeaten 87 helped West Indies Champions became the second team to book a place in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026, after beating Australia Champions in a thriller on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In the summit clash, West Indies will take on England Champions, who had defeated South Africa Champions in the first semifinal.

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One of the most dominant sides in WCL 2026, West Indies were sent to field first after Australia won the toss and opted to bat. However, Australia's decision backfired after they lost both their openers for ducks in the very first over of the match, thanks to Cottrell's fiery bowling.

DArcy Short was the first to go walk back after the right-hander holed out to Jermain Blackwood in the second ball of the game. Captain David Warner followed suit on the final delivery of the over, cleaned up by Cottrell, leaving Australia at 1/2 in the first over.

Cotrell had his third of the night, when he had wicketkeeper Ben Duck for just 12 in the third over. Callum Ferguson too couldn't convert his start, falling to Suleiman Benn after giving a catch to Carlos Brathwaite. However, it was Joe Burns and Jonathan Wells, who staged a comeback for Australia with a 110-run stand for the fifth wicket.

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Burns, a former Australian international who switched allegiance to lead Italy to their first T20 World Cup appearance earlier this year, played a whirlwind knock of 86 runs, off just 52 balls. During his knock, the right-hander smashed eight fours to the fence and two sixes.

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While Burns was the aggressor, Wells took a backseat and held the other fort as Australia revived after being four wickets down inside the powerplay. Wells, who never represented Australia in his career, missed his fifty by a single run as he holed out to Lendl Simmons of Brathwaite.

Burns was the last man to be dismissed for Australia as they posted 172/7 in 20 overs.

Not so great start for West Indies in chase In reply, West Indies weren't off to a flying as the opening pair of Simmons and Blackwood struggled to play their shots, forging 33 runs for the first wicket in 5.4 overs. Simmons was the first to go for 22, caught by Kane Richardson off Nathan Coulter-Nile.

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Blackwood (11) perished in the next over, finding Richardson in the outfield, but this time off Fawad Ahmed. However it was Walton and veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who turned the game on their head for West Indies. The duo added 96 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from the Australians.

While Chanderpaul was dismissed for 41, Walton remained out out to see the team home with six balls to spare. During his 42-ball knock, Walton was brutal on all the Austraian bowlers as he dealt in sixes mostly. Compared to his two fours in his innings, Walton smashed 10 sixes with a strike rate of 207.14. This is also the first time West Indies made the WCL final.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in