Yesterday DC vs CSK, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings clash?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remained in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs following a dominant eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The win meant that the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side remained in sixth place in the IPL 2026 standings, but with 10 points from 10 matches.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are in a spot of bother at seventh place with eight points from 10 matches. The Axar Patel-led side have lost four out of their last five matches.

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DC's early setback Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were off to a brisk start with Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul opening the batting. The Sri Lankan, in fact, began aggressively, hitting two boundaries off the first over bowled by Akeal Hosein.

KL Rahul, too, collected a couple of boundaries in the powerplay, but not long into the match, the two of them found the going tough. Nissanka and Rahul found it difficult to time the ball well, but on the other hand, Akeal Hosein had started to find grip and turn on the surface.

Mukesh Choudhary struck in the third over of the match with the dismissal of Nissanka, who was caught by Dewald Brevis at mid-on.

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Not long after, Akeal Hosein did his magic with his spin to dismiss to see off KL Rahul, who looked to go over the cover region, but was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad. DC managed to post just 37 runs in the powerplay and lost two wickets.

DC continued losing wickets at regular intervals after the powerplay, as Noor Ahmad struck twice with the dismissals of Nitish Rana and Karun Nair.

Gurjapneet Singh also struck with the dismissal of DC skipper Axar Patel. Delhi Capitals eventually found themselves at 69/5 in the 11th over.

However, Tristan Stubbs did what he is known for, as he performed under pressure once again.

The South African played a composed knock of 38 runs from 31 balls, with Sameer Rizvi (40 not out from 24 balls) as the duo forged a 65-run stand for the sixth wicket.

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Stubbs would have wanted to stay till the end, but he eventually was dismissed by Jamie Overton in the 18th over, leaving DC at 134/6.

After the dismissal of Stubbs, Rizvi was supported by Ashutosh Sharma, who scored 14 runs from five balls that included two sixes. Delhi Capitals were eventually restricted to 155/7.

CSK's comfortable chase Chennai Super Kings were largely untroubled in their run chase against Delhi Capitals. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for six runs off 13 balls in the fourth over of the chase, but Urvil Patel showed a glimpse of his aggressiveness.

He slammed 17 runs from nine balls, hitting two sixes, but was unable to convert his start to a big knock. CSK were 44/1 in the powerplay and found themselves 45/2 in the seventh over following the dismissal of Urvil.

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Sanju Samson, though, was still out there in the middle and he had Kartik Sharma (41*) to support him in the middle.

The Kerala batter was aggressive with his approach, as he slammed 87 runs from 52 balls, hitting seven fours and six sixes. He punished Kuldeep Yadav for 25 runs from nine balls, and slammed 27 runs from eight balls against T Natarajan.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, in fact, had contrasting fortunes. While Axar registered figures of 1/25 from four overs, Kuldeep (0/34 from three overs) was prone to leaking runs, thus leading to CSK enjoying a walk in the park. The five-time champions eventually chased down the total in 17.3 overs.

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