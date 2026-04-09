Yesterday DC vs GT, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) produced one of the most exciting finishes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far, with GT snatching a dramatic one-run victory on Wednesday (April 8). Chasing a challenging 211, DC fought hard but finished at 209/8 in a match packed with momentum shifts, big-hitting, and clutch bowling at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gujarat Titans build a massive total Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first under lights. Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave a steady foundation, but the innings truly ignited when Jos Buttler joined the fray. Buttler smashed a quick 52 off 27 balls before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.

The game shifted gears dramatically with Washington Sundar's arrival. The all-rounder played his maiden IPL fifty, scoring 55 off just 32 balls at a strike rate of 171.88, including six fours and two sixes. Captain Shubman Gill anchored the top with a fluent 70 off 45 balls. Their partnership, especially a brutal 23-run over off Vipraj Nigam, pushed the scoring rate past 10 an over and took the total beyond 200.

GT posted a commanding 210/4 in 20 overs at a run rate of 10.50. Mukesh Kumar clinched two wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, but leaked runs as he bowled at an economy of 13.80. Lungi Ngidi picked up one wicket, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket each. GT managed to register 210/4 after 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals' chase begins with aggression, but hits roadblocks Chasing 211, the Delhi Capitals started brightly, reaching 14 runs in the first over. KL Rahul emerged as the standout performer with a heroic 92 off 52 balls (11 fours and 4 sixes), keeping the chase alive with powerful strokes. Pathum Nissanka 41 (24) also provided early momentum, but the middle order faced early trouble.

Momentum swung in the middle overs of the chase when Rashid Khan entered the attack. The Afghan leg-spinner delivered a match-winning spell of 3/17 in four overs at an economy of 4.25. He dismissed Nitish Rana 5(6) and Sameer Rizvi 0(1) in consecutive balls, then removed Axar Patel 2(3) later, breaking Delhi's backbone and raising the required rate sharply. Adding to their misery, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Rahul and effected a key run-out of Tristan Stubbs in the same over, picking up 2 wickets.

However, the Delhi Capitals mounted a spirited late fightback despite these setbacks.

Final moments and thrilling turnarounds Despite the setbacks and a brief injury concern for David Miller, the Delhi Capitals fought back bravely. Miller led a late assault, including a fiery 23-run 19th over that reduced the target to just 13 runs off the final over. The equation became even tighter as the match headed for a dramatic climax.

The ultimate drama unfolded in the final over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna. It produced 11 runs and two wickets. Delhi needed just 2 runs off the final two deliveries, and David Miller took a controversial decision of keeping the strike, leading to DC needing 2 runs off the last delivery, which eventually ended in a heartbreaking run-out of Kuldeep Yadav. The over went 4, W, 1, 6, 0, W, leaving DC fans devastated.