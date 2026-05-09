Yesterday DC vs KKR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their playoff hopes alive with a commanding victory over Delhi Capitals (DC), who slipped further in the IPL 2026 standings. In a one-sided contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday (May 8), KKR chased down a modest target of 143 runs with ease, powered by a sensational century by Finn Allen.
KKR won the toss and asked DC to bat first on a surface that offered early grip for the spinners. The decision paid off handsomely. DC got off to a promising start with openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka adding quick runs in the powerplay. Nissanka, in particular, looked in sublime touch, smashing 50 off just 29 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes. However, once the spinners came into play, DC's innings lost momentum.
Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy spun a web around the batters, restricting scoring and picking crucial wickets. Ashutosh Sharma fought hard with a gritty 39 off 28 balls, but captain Axar Patel struggled for timing, managing just 11 off 22 deliveries. DC could only post a below-par 142/8 in 20 overs. Kartik Tyagi and Anukul Roy each grabbed two wickets, while Narine bowled economically to keep the pressure on.
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets. KKR chased down a target of 143 runs in 14.2 overs, with Finn Allen scoring an unbeaten century.
Finn Allen was the standout performer, scoring a sensational unbeaten century (100 off 47 balls) to guide KKR to victory. He was deservedly named Player of the Match.
DC skipper Axar Patel criticized his team's spinners, stating they made several mistakes. While Axar took 1/27, Kuldeep Yadav leaked 41 runs and Vipraj Nigam conceded 34, with neither taking a wicket.
KKR extended their winning streak to four matches with this victory, lifting them to seventh in the standings. They now have nine points from 10 games and need two more wins to get into the top four.
DC must win their remaining three matches convincingly to reach 14 points. They also need favorable results from other matches and must significantly improve their poor net run rate of -1.154.
The chase was never in doubt once KKR came out to bat. Openers Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi fell early, but that only brought Finn Allen to the crease. The New Zealand star unleashed a breathtaking display of power-hitting, reaching his maiden IPL century in just 47 balls. Allen smashed five fours and a staggering ten sixes, finishing unbeaten on 100.
Cameron Green provided solid support with an unbeaten 33 off 27 balls, and the pair stitched together an unbroken 116-run stand for the third wicket. KKR cruised to 147/2 in just 14.2 overs, winning by eight wickets with a massive 34 balls to spare. Allen's knock not only sealed the victory but also marked the first century by a KKR batter in a successful run chase in IPL history. He was deservedly named Player of the Match.
This win extended KKR's winning streak to four matches in a row, boosting their position in the points table. The team showed excellent bowling discipline and explosive batting depth.
For DC, the defeat was their seventh in 11 games, leaving them battling to stay relevant in the playoff race. Home losses continue to haunt the Capitals, who now face an uphill task in the remaining matches.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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