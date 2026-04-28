Yesterday DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets to consolidate second place in the IPL 2026 standings.

PN Vishnu
Published28 Apr 2026, 05:30 AM IST
New Delhi, India - April 27, 2026: Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bengaluru along with Devdutt Padikkal from Royal Challengers Bengaluru after winning the match during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - April 27, 2026: Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bengaluru along with Devdutt Padikkal from Royal Challengers Bengaluru after winning the match during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a night to forget in their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in New Delhi on Monday.

What was supposed to be a crucial clash for Axar Patel and Co turned out to be a lopsided affair, as DC were bowled out for their third-lowest total in IPL history. Monday's loss was also Delhi Capitals' third straight defeat of IPL 2026, and their fifth overall.

DC remained in seventh place with six points from eight points, whereas RCB stayed in second place with 12 points from eight matches.

Delhi Capitals' horrendous start to their innings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were on top of their game, so much so that Delhi Capitals suffered a massive top and middle order collapse. RCB had won the toss and opted to field.

Also Read | DC vs RCB highlights, IPL 2026: RCB win by 9 wickets and 13.3 overs to spare

KL Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 152 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), was out for just one run. Nitish Rana, who scored 91 against PBKS, also suffered a similar fate. Within a matter of just a few minutes, Delhi Capitals found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 8/6 in 3.5 overs. The top six batters that included skipper Axar Patel, were all dismissed for single figures.

However, then came a ray of hope, as Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) seemed to stabilise the innings. At one stage, there was even a chance of RCB's 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being under threat.

Also Read | Virat Kohli becomes first player in history of IPL to reach 9000 runs

For the unversed, RCB's total of 49 against KKR in IPL 2017, remains the lowest-ever total in IPL history. Miller and Abishek forged 35 runs for the seventh wicket, making it DC's highest partnership of the match. Because DC were under immense pressure like never before, Miller found the going tough, and was dismissed by Rasikh Salam Dar in the ninth over, leaving DC at 43/7.

Kyle Jamieson did his bit with a 13-ball 12, but that was all the New Zealand pacer could manage. Eventually, Delhi Capitals were all out for 75 in 16.3overs.

Josh Hazlewood, with figures of 4/12 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with figures of 3/5, were the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya took one wicket each.

Top-order batters make light work of chase

In reply, RCB lost opener Jacob Bethell (20) in the third over, but Virat Kohli (23) and Devdutt Padikkal (34) made light work of the chase as they sealed the match in just 6.3 overs.

Kyle Jamieson had taken the wicket of Jacob Bethell in the third over after Bethell was caught by T Natarajan at mid-off while going for a lofted shot.

Also Read | Who is Sahil Parakh? DC's 18-year-old IPL debutant replacing Pathum Nissanka

DC skipper Axar Patel was left stunned after the match for the way his team collapsed. However, he said it is important for his team to move on, and look ahead to the next match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

"I still don’t understand what happened. But everyone says that in cricket, every day you have to be on your toes and you have to come back and do the same things again and again. But yes, when you go into the next match, you have to forget this and move on," Axar said at the post-match presentation.

RCB, on the other hand, will next take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

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