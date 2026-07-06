Yesterday England vs Australia match result: What happened in ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Australia thrashed England by seven wickets to win a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title in a sold-out final at Lord's on Sunday. Beth Mooney (64) and Phoebe Litchfield (48) did the damage in a second-wicket partnership of exactly 100 runs as Australia reached a modest target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.

Advertisement

Victory meant Australia had now won all seven of their world finals, across both one-day international and T20 cricket, against arch-rivals England. Tight Australia bowling backed up by typically impressive fielding restricted England to a below par 150/4.

Also Read | ENG vs AUS WT20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia win record 7th title

England were indebted to captain Nat-Sciver Brunt (58 not out) and Freya Kemp (44 not out) for an unbroken stand of 80 that revived the innings from 70/4 on a sluggish pitch. The new-ball duo of Kim Garth (1/20) and Lucy Hamilton (1/19) were the pick of the attack for Australia.

England, bidding for a first major title since winning the 2017 ODI World Cup at Lord's and with the memory of a 16-0 rout by Australia in the last multi-format Ashes still fresh in the memory, rarely looked in with a chance.

Advertisement

England completely outplayed by Australia Australia were 17-1 when Georgia Voll, who had loft the first ball of the chase for four, was bowled by Lauren Bell . But the runs kept coming, with Mooney - who had already had a fine game behind the stumps -- steering Bell through backward point for one of seven fours in her 38-ball fifty.

Advertisement

Litchfield swept Charlie Dean for four and lofted the off-spinner for six over extra-cover. Sciver-Brunt had promised her side would go "toe-to-toe" against Australia, with both sides unbeaten at the tournament before the final. But after the powerplay, Australia had one hand on the trophy at 68/1.

Dean bowled Litchfield, to end a stand of 100 in 67 balls and Mooney was eventually lbw on review to left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone. But Australia were now in sight of victory at 140/3.

England's day was summed up when Australia's winning runs came courtesy of five wides from Ecclestone, whose legside delivery sped to the boundary. Earlier, Australia struck soon after Sophie Molineux won the toss, Amy Jones edging Lucy Hamilton to gully for her fifth single-figure score in six innings.

Advertisement

New batter Sciver-Brunt, who had taken son Theo onto the outfield with her for the pre-match anthems, stylishly cover-drove Hamilton for a first-ball four. But at the other end, veteran opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge became the first batter to score 300 runs at a Women's T20 World Cup but fell for eight and was well caught at the second attempt by a diving Mooney.

Alice Capsey briefly turned the tide with 23 before she was bowled by Molineux. And former captain Heather Knight, who made 58 and shared a partnership of 133 with Sciver-Brunt, was plumb lbw for just two to Garth's leg-cutter, England were 70-4.

They avoided further collapse but England's total was soon made to look inadequate as they surrendered their record of having won every major global tournament they had hosted -- a run dating back to the inaugural 1973 women's ODI World Cup.

Advertisement